Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pours in 30 points Sunday
Dinwiddie amassed 30 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 13-14 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 victory over the Knicks.
Dinwiddie continues to start for the Nets, filling in admirably for the injured Kyrie Irving (shoulder). He led all scorers in this one, tallying 30 points including an impressive 13-of-14 from the line. As long as Irving is sidelined, Dinwiddie is a must-roster player in all 12-team leagues.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops game-high 23 in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Another 20-point effort in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 28 in Monday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Big night at line in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Starting Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 21 points•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...