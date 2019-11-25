Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pours in 30 points Sunday

Dinwiddie amassed 30 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 13-14 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 victory over the Knicks.

Dinwiddie continues to start for the Nets, filling in admirably for the injured Kyrie Irving (shoulder). He led all scorers in this one, tallying 30 points including an impressive 13-of-14 from the line. As long as Irving is sidelined, Dinwiddie is a must-roster player in all 12-team leagues.