Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Practicing with G League
Dinwiddie (thumb) will practice with the G League on Thursday, Ben Nadeau of Basketball Insiders reports.
Coach Kenny Atkinson noted Wednesday that Dinwiddie is "very close" to returning, and Dinwiddie practicing with the G League is tangible proof. Depending on how things go, it's possible he'll make his return Friday against the Hornets or Saturday against the Heat.
