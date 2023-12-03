Dinwiddie had 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 129-101 win over the Magic.

Dinwiddie was impressive on both ends of the court and played well as the primary playmaker in Brooklyn's dominant win Saturday. The veteran floor general is not monopolizing the orchestrating of the offense, but he has still delivered solid numbers on the offensive end. He has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games while averaging 6,5 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in that span.