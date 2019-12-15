Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Productive in loss to Raptors
Dinwiddie scored a team-high 24 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 loss to the Raptors.
The 26-year-old continues to carry the Nets' offense. In 14 games since he moved into the starting lineup, Dinwiddie is averaging 23.9 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 boards, 2.1 three-pointers and 1.1 steals, and with neither Kyrie Irving (shoulder) nor Caris LeVert (thumb) having firm timetables yet for their returns, Dinwiddie's productive run isn't about to end any time soon.
