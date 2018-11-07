Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Provides double-digit points in seventh straight game
Dinwiddie accrued 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 30 minutes Tuesday in the Nets' 104-82 win over the Suns.
Dinwiddie emerged as a reliable scoring option for the Nets in 2017-18 and has only improved in that regard through the early stages of this season. He's reached double digits in the scoring column in 10 of the Nets' 11 games -- including each of the last seven -- and is shooting 48.3 percent from the field, an increase of nearly 10 percentage points from the previous season. A downturn in efficiency is almost certainly coming for Dinwiddie to some extent, but a significant year-over-year improvement in shooting percentage wouldn't be unprecedented for a 25-year-old who had limited opportunities in his first two professional seasons.
