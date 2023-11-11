Dinwiddie notched 12 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes in Friday's 121-107 loss to the Celtics.

Dinwiddie didn't have his best performance Friday and was outplayed by Dennis Smith, who came off the bench to finish with 14 points and seven assists, and Lonnie Walker, who scored a team-high 20 points. Dinwiddie is not in danger of losing his starting role any time soon, but he's not doing any favors to fantasy managers with these erratic displays. He has now scored 12 or fewer points in four of his last five contests.