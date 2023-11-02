Dinwiddie (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Dinwiddie was doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat before being ruled out, but he appears to be trending in the right direction. If he's forced to miss another game, Lonnie Walker and Royce O'Neale could continue to see increased run.
