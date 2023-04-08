Dinwiddie is questionable Sunday against the 76ers due to potential rest, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Even if Dinwiddie is cleared, he'll likely see a relatively minimal role, as the Nets are already locked into their playoff matchup against Philadelphia. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on the injury report leading up to the 1:00 PM ET tipoff.
