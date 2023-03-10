Dinwiddie (rest) will play Friday against the Timberwolves, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.

Dinwiddie took a seat during the first half of Brooklyn's back-to-back set Thursday for rest purposes, but as expected, he'll be back in the mix Friday. Since joining the Nets (11 appearances), Dinwiddie is averaging 17.6 points, 6.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest.