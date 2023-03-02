Dinwiddie logged 11 points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 142-118 loss to the Knicks.

Dinwiddie struggled from the field and missed seven of his 10 field goal attempts, but he still salvaged his fantasy output due to his playmaking contributions, as he recorded his second double-double of the season and first since joining the Nets. Dinwiddie is averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game since returning to Brooklyn.