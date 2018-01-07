Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Records team-high 20 points Saturday
Dinwiddie registered 20 points (7-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Saturday's 87-85 loss to the Celtics.
Dinwiddie continues to be the top scorer for the Nets, but he has far from his usual self Saturday night. He hit thee-pointers at a 20 percent clip Saturday night, and while that isn't his strength, he will need to improve those numbers to become the Nets' primary scoring option on a nightly basis.
