Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Registers 16 points Monday
Dinwiddie contributed 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in Monday's 127-88 victory over the Mavericks.
Dinwiddie has now earned just over 20 minutes on average in each of the last three games since returning from a thumb injury, with Monday's performance being his best stat line yet. After a woeful shooting night the last time out, Dinwiddie answered with a 75 percent shooting percent while adding six assists in the process. Dinwiddie has produced nicely this season off the bench in a high-usage role.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Modest production in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Will make return Friday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Practicing with G League•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Nearing return•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: No firm timetable•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...