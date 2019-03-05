Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Registers 16 points Monday

Dinwiddie contributed 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals across 20 minutes in Monday's 127-88 victory over the Mavericks.

Dinwiddie has now earned just over 20 minutes on average in each of the last three games since returning from a thumb injury, with Monday's performance being his best stat line yet. After a woeful shooting night the last time out, Dinwiddie answered with a 75 percent shooting percent while adding six assists in the process. Dinwiddie has produced nicely this season off the bench in a high-usage role.