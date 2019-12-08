Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Remains hot in win over Denver
Dinwiddie had 24 points (10-17 FG, 0-3 3PT, 4-5 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and three turnovers in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-102 win against the Nuggets.
Dinwiddie has scored at least 20 points in 10 of his 12 games since moving to the starting lineup, and he is also averaging 7.6 assists over that span. With both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving out due to injuries, it would be safe to say Dinwiddie is Brooklyn's main scoring threat -- at least on a short-term scenario. His next chance to feature will be Wednesday at home against the Hornets.
