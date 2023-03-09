Dinwiddie will sit out Thursday's meeting with Milwaukee for rest purposes, Alex Schiffer of The Athletic reports.
Dinwiddie will take a seat for the opening leg of a back-to-back set for Brooklyn on Thursday. Edmond Sumner, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills are likely candidates for expanded roles. Dinwiddie can be expected to be available for Friday's game against Minnesota.
