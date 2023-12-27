Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bucks due to rest purposes, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dinwiddie has scored in single digits in two of his last three appearances, and he'll be sidelined for the second time this season in the back end of a back-to-back set. It wouldn't be surprising to see him return to action Friday against Washington, but Dennis Smith and Cam Thomas could see increased roles Wednesday.