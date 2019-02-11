Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Resumes on-court work
Dinwiddie (thumb) was on the court for practice Sunday but was limited to performing several drills with his non-injured left hand, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Dinwiddie has been sidelined since Jan. 23 after undergoing surgery to address torn ligaments in his right thumb. While he's reached the short side of his projected 3-to-6-week recovery timeline and has now progressed to on-court activity, his target date for a return may not come into focus until he engages in full-contact, full-court work. It's expected that Dinwiddie will at least remain sidelined for the Nets' final two games before the All-Star break.
