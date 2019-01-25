Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Friday
Dinwiddie (thumb) will not play in Friday's game against the Knicks.
As expected, Dinwiddie will be sidelined for Friday's New York clash with the Knicks due to torn ligaments in his right thumb. The Nets are yet to confirm the reports from former NBA player Caron Butler that Dinwiddie will miss 4-to-6 weeks with the injury, but they will likely provide an update on his status after further evaluation from team doctors. In Dinwiddie's absence Friday and beyond, Shabazz Napier will likely see a big boost in usage off the bench behind starter D'Angelo Russell.
