Dinwiddie (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Heat.
The veteran guard was previously carrying a doubtful tag. With Dinwiddie sidelined, there will be more opportunity for guys like Lonnie Walker and Royce O'Neale. Dennis Smith (hip) has been upgraded to questionable and could potentially have a large role if he gets the green light.
