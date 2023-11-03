Dinwiddie, who's listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, said he'll play in Friday's matchup against the Bulls, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

It sounds like Dinwiddie will suit up following a one-game absence, but he hasn't been officially cleared yet. It's been a hit-or-miss start for the point guard, who posted 23 points and eight assists versus Dallas on Oct. 27 but has totaled just 10 points and six assists in his other two appearances combined.