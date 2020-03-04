Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 14 points in win
Dinwiddie contributed 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 129-120 win at Boston.
Dinwiddie took a step back in this game due to Caris LaVert's impressive 51-point performance, but he was coming off back-to-back double-digit assist outings. Entrenched as Brooklyn's starting point guard due to Kyrie Irving's absence, Dinwiddie has scored in double digits in each of his last 10 games and is averaging 19.6 points with 8.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game during that stretch.
