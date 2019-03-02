Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 15 points in Friday's loss
Dinwiddie totaled 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 123-112 loss to the Hornets.
Dinwiddie (thumb) finished with more turnovers (five) than assists in this his first game back in the lineup following a 14-game absence. With that being said, the fact that he was already so heavily involved bodes well for his fantasy value going forward.
