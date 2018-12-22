Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 15 points off the bench
Dinwiddie accounted for 15 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), one rebound, nine assists, and one steal in 32 minutes Friday as the Nets fell to the Pacers.
Dinwiddie had his breakout year last season, but he's having his best year this season. The 25-year-old guard was one assist short of a double-double Friday as he continues to be a force for the Nets in a bench role. He has proven to be a good player over the past two seasons that seems to improve each time out. The Nets appear to be committed to a balanced offensive approach that lowers his ceiling, but owners have to wonder if he could be an elite fantasy option in a different situation.
