Dinwiddie amassed 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes during Wednesday's 136-120 loss to the Suns.

Dinwiddie's share of time quarterbacking the Nets' offense was threatened by Ben Simmons' impressive return from a season-long absence Monday, but with the latter back on the shelf against Phoenix due to a knee injury, Dinwiddie was able to return to his usual 30-minute role Wednesday. The point guard put up modest numbers but shot efficiently and ranked second on the team with five dimes, and he ended January with per-game averages of 10.0 points, 4.9 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers over 14 games on the month. Those stats make Dinwiddie an end-of-roster option, at best, in standard nine-category fantasy leagues, and it's easy to imagine his court time and production taking a hit if Simmons is able to get back on the court and work his way up to more substantial playing time during the second half of the campaign.