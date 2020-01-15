Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 17 in loss to Jazz
Dinwiddie scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT) while adding five assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Jazz.
With Kyrie Irving (32 points in 32 minutes Tuesday) back in command of the offense, Dinwiddie's days as the Nets' main threat from the outside are over for now, but the 26-year-old can still be an effective complementary option. Dinwiddie was averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 assists, 2.3 boards and 1,6 threes in 26.3 minutes a night off the bench to begin the season before Irving injured his shoulder, but his production could settle in a bit higher than that as long as he remains in the starting five.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Struggles alongside Irving•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Double-double in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Gets little help in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Logs 36 points, eight dimes•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Only bright spot in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Explodes for 39 points•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...