Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 17 in loss to Jazz

Dinwiddie scored 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-5 FT) while adding five assists and four rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Jazz.

With Kyrie Irving (32 points in 32 minutes Tuesday) back in command of the offense, Dinwiddie's days as the Nets' main threat from the outside are over for now, but the 26-year-old can still be an effective complementary option. Dinwiddie was averaging 17.1 points, 4.6 assists, 2.3 boards and 1,6 threes in 26.3 minutes a night off the bench to begin the season before Irving injured his shoulder, but his production could settle in a bit higher than that as long as he remains in the starting five.