Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 18 off bench
Dinwiddie totaled 18 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and a steal over 27 minutes in the Nets' loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Dinwiddie continued his strong play off the bench, dropping 18 points and nailing three triples in Saturday's loss. He's averaged 17.5 points and canned nine threes in four games this postseason.
