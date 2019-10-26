Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 20 off bench
Dinwiddie had 20 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3PT, 8-10 FT) and five assists in Friday's win over the Knicks.
Kyrie Irving led the way with 26 points, but Dinwiddie wasn't far behind, as he provided valuable contributions in what was a four-point win for the Nets. Dinwiddie added two rebounds and one block in 27 minutes -- the most of any Nets bench player.
