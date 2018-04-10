Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 20 points in 35 minutes
Dinwiddie registered 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes Monday as Brooklyn topped Chicago.
Dinwiddie slid into the starting lineup alongside D'Angelo Russell and Allen Crabbe, and the Nets trio of guards combined for 82 points. He eclipsed the 20-point threshold for the first time since early February Monday against the Bulls. Dinwiddie has enjoyed a career-year and he should be in the running for the 2017-18 Most Improved Player award.
