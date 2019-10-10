Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 20 points off bench
Dinwiddie had 20 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3PT, 5-6 FT) and seven assists in Thursday's preseason win over the Lakers.
Dinwiddie came off the bench, but he was essentially a starter for the Nets, who lost both Kyrie Irving (face) and Caris LeVert (eye) within the first two minutes of the game. Dinwiddie went on to play 25 minutes, finishing as the team's leading scorer, while adding three rebounds and a steal. He did commit five of Brooklyn's 25 turnovers, however.
