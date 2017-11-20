Dinwiddie scored 21 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 11-13 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-111 loss to the Warriors.

D'Angelo Russell (knee) doesn't yet have a timetable for his return to action, but so far Dinwiddie has filled in nicely as the Nets' point guard, scoring 20-plus points in back-to-back games while dishing at least eight assists in three straight. Expect the 24-year-old to maintain solid fantasy value as long as he's seeing starter's minutes.