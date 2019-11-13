Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 21 points

Dinwiddie had 21 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-7 FT), four assists and one rebound in 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 119-114 loss at the Jazz.

Dinwiddie has scored in double digits in eight of Brooklyn's 10 games thus far, while adding multiple rebounds and assists in seven of those contests. Dinwiddie has settled as Brooklyn's main scoring presence off the bench this season, and he currently averages a career-high 17.1 points per game despite shooting 42.3 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from three.