Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 23 points against Knicks
Dinwiddie had 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss at the Knicks.
Dinwiddie was expected to post a higher usage rate and deliver an improved performance due to Kyrie Irving's absence, and such was the case against the Knicks. His value will be heavily dependent on whether Irving returns soon or not, but he has shown the ability to produce when given enough minutes and touches. He has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five starts.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...