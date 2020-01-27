Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 23 points against Knicks

Dinwiddie had 23 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3PT, 7-10 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 110-97 loss at the Knicks.

Dinwiddie was expected to post a higher usage rate and deliver an improved performance due to Kyrie Irving's absence, and such was the case against the Knicks. His value will be heavily dependent on whether Irving returns soon or not, but he has shown the ability to produce when given enough minutes and touches. He has scored 20 or more points in three of his last five starts.