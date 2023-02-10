Dinwiddie amassed 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, six assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 win over Chicago.

Dinwiddie returned to Brooklyn after being part of the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks, and the guard dazzled in his re-debut with the franchise by leading the team offense in this win. Dinwiddie has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight outings and should remain a significant offensive force for the Nets now that Irving and Kevin Durant are no longer with the franchise.