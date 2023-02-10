Dinwiddie amassed 25 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), five rebounds, six assists and four steals over 39 minutes during Thursday's 116-105 win over Chicago.

Dinwiddie rejoined Brooklyn after being part of the deal that sent Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks, and the guard dazzled in his return the franchise by leading the team offense in this win. Dinwiddie has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight outings and should remain a significant offensive force for the Nets now that Irving and Kevin Durant (knee) are no longer with the franchise.