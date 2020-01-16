Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 26 to go with eight dimes
Dinwiddie delivered 26 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the 76ers.
Dinwiddie carried the team offensively with Kyrie Irving struggling (14 points on six-of-21 from the field), and the 26-year-old guard continues to churn out solid stat lines on an almost nightly basis. Dinwiddie's per-game averages can likely be expected to suffer a dip now that Irving is back in the mix, but Dinwiddie remains a very useful option across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 17 in loss to Jazz•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Struggles alongside Irving•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Double-double in win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Gets little help in loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Logs 36 points, eight dimes•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Only bright spot in loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...