Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 26 to go with eight dimes

Dinwiddie delivered 26 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight assists and two rebounds in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the 76ers.

Dinwiddie carried the team offensively with Kyrie Irving struggling (14 points on six-of-21 from the field), and the 26-year-old guard continues to churn out solid stat lines on an almost nightly basis. Dinwiddie's per-game averages can likely be expected to suffer a dip now that Irving is back in the mix, but Dinwiddie remains a very useful option across all fantasy formats.