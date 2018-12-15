Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 27 points in Friday's win

Dinwiddie delivered 27 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Wizards.

Dinwiddie has now scored at least 25 points while connecting on at least 53.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in each of the last three games. This is the sixth time this season that Dinwiddie has scored 25-plus points, with five coming in the last 15 games. Even though D'Angelo Russell continues to start at point guard, Dinwiddie has been the superior option of late.

More News
Our Latest Stories