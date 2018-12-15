Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 27 points in Friday's win

Dinwiddie delivered 27 points (8-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six assists, and four rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-118 win over the Wizards.

Dinwiddie has now scored at least 25 points while connecting on at least 53.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in each of the last three games. This is the sixth time this season that Dinwiddie has scored 25-plus points, with five coming in the last 15 games. Even though D'Angelo Russell continues to start at point guard, Dinwiddie has been the superior option of late.