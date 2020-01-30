Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 28 against former team
Dinwiddie delivered 28 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-11 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 125-115 win over the Pistons.
Dinwiddie was dominant despite returning to a reserve role. Coming off the bench and running the second unit allows him to spend more time with the ball in his hands rather than having to share playmaking duties with Kyrie Irving. Still, the two guards will continue to play together for stretches even if coach Kenny Atkinson tries to stagger their minutes as much as possible.
