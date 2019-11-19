Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 28 in Monday's loss

Dinwiddie delivered 28 points (9-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Monday's 115-86 loss to the Pacers.

Dinwiddie drew his second straight start in place of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and filled up the stat sheet, albeit in a blowout defeat. Dinwiddie was the only Net who had it going in this one, and he's likely to continue playing plenty of minutes and producing no shortage of counting stats with Caris LeVert (thumb) sidelined for the next several weeks.