Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 29 points in 30 minutes
Dinwiddie scored 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), grabbed three rebounds, recorded three assists, and snatched one steal in 30 minutes Wednesday as Brooklyn topped Orlando.
Dinwiddie came back strong Wednesday after a sub-par shooting display Monday against Sacramento. The fifth-year guard is Brooklyn's bench ace and he continues to provide fantasy owners with value across a variety of categories. He scores with efficiency, has a solidified role with Brooklyn and acts as the fulcrum for Brooklyn's offense. It's natural to wonder what his production might look like with a larger role, and that day may soon come, but for now, Dinwiddie is a known-commodity in fantasy hoops and what you see is what you get.
