Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 31 points in 42 minutes
Dinwiddie accounted for 31 points (10-24 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 42 minutes Monday in Brooklyn's loss to Toronto.
Dinwiddie did all he could to carry Brooklyn to a victory against Toronto. He has been a revelation for fantasy owners, especially those who turned to him when D'Angelo Russell went down. Dinwiddie enjoyed a career night, topping his previous bests in minutes played, points, field goals made, and field goal attempts. His value might take a hit when Russell makes his return, but Dinwiddie has undoubtedly earned his spot as a contributor for Brooklyn. He will head into the second half as one of the most intriguing players in fantasy hoops.
