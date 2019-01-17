Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 33 in win

Dinwiddie scored 33 points (13-22 FG, 4-8 3PT, 3-4 FT) and handed out 10 assists in Wednesday's win over Houston.

Dinwiddie had one of the best offensive nights of his career, tallying 33 points in 32 minutes of action. The Colorado product hit a huge, game-tying three to send the game to overtime and scored seven of the Nets' 14 points in the extra period.