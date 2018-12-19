Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores an efficient 18 points Tuesday
Dinwiddie tallied 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 victory over the Lakers.
Dinwiddie's quest for sixth-man of the year honors continued Tuesday with another strong effort. He has been one of the most consistent players in the league thus far and is averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.9 triples. After recently signing an extension with the Nets, Dinwiddie appears fully committed to rebuilding the franchise and should remain a must roster player moving forward.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 27 points in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Inks three-year extension•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Goes off for 39 points•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops team-high 25 points Saturday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Posts 17 points, eight dimes•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Coming off bench Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...