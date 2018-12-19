Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores an efficient 18 points Tuesday

Dinwiddie tallied 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six assists, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-110 victory over the Lakers.

Dinwiddie's quest for sixth-man of the year honors continued Tuesday with another strong effort. He has been one of the most consistent players in the league thus far and is averaging 17.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 1.9 triples. After recently signing an extension with the Nets, Dinwiddie appears fully committed to rebuilding the franchise and should remain a must roster player moving forward.