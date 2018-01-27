Dinwiddie collected nine points (1-6 FG, 7-8 FT), three rebounds and three assists in a 116-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

Dinwiddie's 24 minutes played here may be a trend going forward, as he's surely losing minutes to D'Angelo Russell. In fact, Russell played 21 minutes here, which is his highest total in the three games since he returned from knee surgery. It's just a matter of time until Russell regains the starting point guard job and the recent struggles from Dinwiddie certainly won't help his cause. Dinwiddie is averaging just 12.2 points and five assists across his last eight games, as he's seen a decrease in minutes in all three games since Russell's return.