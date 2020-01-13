Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores seven points
Dinwiddie had seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), eight assists and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's 108-86 win over the Hawks.
Dinwiddie posted his second lowest scoring output of the campaign, but the fact that he scored in single digits for the first time since Nov. 4 should speak volumes of his consistency on the offensive side of the ball. He might see his role decrease due to the return of Kyrie Irving, but Dinwiddie should remain a reliable fantasy asset in most formats going forward.
