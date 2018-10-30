Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 17 in loss to Knicks
Dinwiddie scored a team-high 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three assists, two blocks and a rebound in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-96 loss to the Knicks.
Brooklyn's starting five only managed 35 points in total on the night, forcing Dinwiddie and the second unit to carry the load on offense. The 25-year-old guard has been a consistent scorer for the Nets in the early part of the season, hitting for double-digit points in six of seven games while draining multiple three-pointers in six straight.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Collects team-high five assists in bench role•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Pours in 23 off bench in loss to Pistons•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops 13 off bench in preseason loss•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Has contract guaranteed•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Won't play in Wednesday's finale•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 20 points in 35 minutes•
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...