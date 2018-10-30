Dinwiddie scored a team-high 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three assists, two blocks and a rebound in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 115-96 loss to the Knicks.

Brooklyn's starting five only managed 35 points in total on the night, forcing Dinwiddie and the second unit to carry the load on offense. The 25-year-old guard has been a consistent scorer for the Nets in the early part of the season, hitting for double-digit points in six of seven games while draining multiple three-pointers in six straight.