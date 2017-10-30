Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 22 in Sunday's loss
Dinwiddle scored 22 points (5-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 124-111 loss to the Nuggets.
The 22 points not only led the Nets on the night, they tied Dinwiddle's career high. set only a couple of games ago against the Cavs. D'Angelo Russell remains Brooklyn's preferred option at the point when he's healthy, but with Allen Crabbe struggling to provide consistent production as the starting two, Dinwiddle should continue to see plenty of court time between the two spots as the first guard off the bench.
