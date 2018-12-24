Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday
Dinwiddie totaled 24 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 victory over Phoenix.
Dinwiddie continues to be, arguably the best player on the Nets roster, putting up another impressive effort Sunday. His numbers have been amazing this season with the only real negative being a lack of defensive stats. He regularly shoots in excess of 50 percent which is amazing in itself. He is, without question, one of the favorites for the sixth man of the year and clearly should be rostered everywhere.
More News
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 15 points off the bench•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Drops game-high 27 points Wednesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores an efficient 18 points Tuesday•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores 27 points in Friday's win•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Inks three-year extension•
-
Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Goes off for 39 points•
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...