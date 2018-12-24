Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores team-high 24 points Sunday

Dinwiddie totaled 24 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-103 victory over Phoenix.

Dinwiddie continues to be, arguably the best player on the Nets roster, putting up another impressive effort Sunday. His numbers have been amazing this season with the only real negative being a lack of defensive stats. He regularly shoots in excess of 50 percent which is amazing in itself. He is, without question, one of the favorites for the sixth man of the year and clearly should be rostered everywhere.