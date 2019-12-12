Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie: Scores teams-high 24 points
Dinwiddie produced 24 points (8-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-108 loss to the Hornets.
The Nets' blew a 20 point lead in this despite the best efforts of Dinwiddie. He continues to thrive in the absence of Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and has been a top-70 player over the course of the season. The Nets have remained fairly tight-lipped when it comes to Irving and so those with Dinwiddie on their roster should simply hold and wait to see what happens.
