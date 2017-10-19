Dinwiddie logged two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists and three rebounds across 17 minutes during Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Dinwiddie averaged 17.0 minutes last season but his playing time this season will likely have a slight increase since Jeremy Lin (knee) is now out for the rest of the season. However, D'Angelo Russell will still likely lead the backcourt as the Nets' main offensive threat.

