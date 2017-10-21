Dinwiddie collected 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Friday's 126-121 win over the Magic.

With Jeremy Lin (knee) out for the year, it appears the team may turn to Dinwiddie to help fill the void. While a one-game sample size under the conditions isn't ideal, the team was comfortable playing him last year as well. In 2016-17, he saw 22.6 minutes per game, posting 7.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds.