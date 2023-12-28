Dinwiddie (rest) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Dinwiddie sat out Wednesday's game against Milwaukee due to rest purposes, but he'll be back in action against Washington. He's played at least 30 minutes in each of his last six appearances, averaging 12.0 points, 7.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 34.0 minutes per game.